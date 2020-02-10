Join us as we celebrate the City of Dublin’s 22nd Annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk! Dick’s Sporting Goods has joined us as a title sponsor for 2020 and will be sponsoring awards for all overall/age group winners, as well as hosting the pre-race packet pick-up.
The Shamrock 5K is a great event for runners and walkers of all abilities. Join us whether this is your first or twenty-first Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk, and don’t miss out on all the FUN!
A few event highlights…
• 3.1 mile certified 5K course
• Over 2,000 participants
• Special discounts for families, corporations and non-timed runners
• Race week early bib pick-up available
• Post-race celebration with refreshments, entertainment and more!
• Commemorative event t-shirt for all pre-registered participants
• Prize drawing after the race with gift certificates and more!