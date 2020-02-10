      Weather Alert

22nd Annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk

Join us as we celebrate the City of Dublin’s 22nd Annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk! Dick’s Sporting Goods has joined us as a title sponsor for 2020 and will be sponsoring awards for all overall/age group winners, as well as hosting the pre-race packet pick-up.

The Shamrock 5K is a great event for runners and walkers of all abilities. Join us whether this is your first or twenty-first Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk, and don’t miss out on all the FUN!

Register Here 

 

 

A few event highlights…

 

• 3.1 mile certified 5K course
• Over 2,000 participants
• Special discounts for families, corporations and non-timed runners
• Race week early bib pick-up available
• Post-race celebration with refreshments, entertainment and more!
• Commemorative event t-shirt for all pre-registered participants
• Prize drawing after the race with gift certificates and more!

March 15 @ 8:30 am – 11:00 am
Dublin Civic Center
100 Civic Plaza
Dublin, CA 94568 United States
Website
#Trending
Coffee Break
Traffic
Teacher of the Month
KKIQ Advertisers