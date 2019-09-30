20th Annual Paws In Need Holiday Boutique Sale

Paws In Need will hold their 20th Annual Holiday Boutique at Compass Real Estate, 900 Main Street, Pleasanton (Past the Pleasanton Hotel and before Stanley Blvd), on
Saturday, November 2nd, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
This one-day Holiday Boutique will include animal-themed holiday gifts for people and pets, garden art, cards, ornaments, home, and kitchen decor, purses, jewelry, hand-crafted items and much more. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted for payment. There will also be opportunities to win several exciting gift baskets. This major fundraising event is a perfect time to start your holiday shopping!
All proceeds will benefit Paws In Need’s animal medical program. This program relies solely on contributions from the community to provide financial assistance for veterinary medical needs to prevent animal suffering and overpopulation in the Tri-Valley and surrounding areas.
For more information, please contact 925-551-1877 or email Info@Paws-In-Need.org