2022 High School Writing Contest

Do you love to write? Are you a high school student in the Tri-Valley? If you answered yes to these questions, you are invited to enter the Tri-Valley Writers 2021 High School Writing Contest.
Tri-Valley Writers presents “My Story, My Vision” the group’s eleventh annual writing contest for local-area students. The contest is open to students grades 9-12 in the Tri-Valley (Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, and Danville). There are cash awards for all first, second, and third place winners and a one-year membership in Tri-Valley Writers for first place winners. There is no fee to enter.
To learn how to enter the contest see https://www.trivalleywriters.org/high-school/high-school-writing-contest-2022/. Submissions will be accepted from February 13 through April 3. Entry categories include Poetry, Short Story (fiction) and Literary Nonfiction (for example, essay, memoir, or travel writing). Students may submit up to two pieces. All entries will receive feedback from the judges. If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected].
The CWC Tri-Valley Branch, an organization that has served local authors for 15 years, invites writers of all genres and experience levels to learn about the craft at monthly meetings. For more information about the CWC Tri-Valley Branch, contact Deborah ‘Jordan’ Bernal at [email protected] or visit http://www.trivalleywriters.org.