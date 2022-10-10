101.7 KKIQ 101.7 KKIQ Logo

2022 Halloween Spirit Run

Our 29th Annual Spirit Run will be held on:

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 @ 8:00AM

Participants are encouraged to run in costume, this is a fun event one day before Halloween!

Did you know that 100% of donations and sponsorship dollars raised for this event go back to our community? Proceeds from this race go to scholarships for local students as well as to local 501(c)(3) organizations. Prior year grant recipients include Hively, Open Heart Kitchen, Sunflower Hill, Agape Villages, Hope Hospice, the Valley Humane Society and more.
This year’s event includes options to walk or run. We hope you will join us for this spirited event.

