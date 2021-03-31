2021 Evening of Wishes: Hope & Harmony Virtual Gala
Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area
2021 Evening of Wishes: Hope & Harmony Virtual Gala
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
6 p.m. PDT | Online
Tune in from the comfort of your home as we stream live from the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.
This year’s event will highlight hope and harmony in the world of Make-A-Wish®. Some incredible wish kids will take center stage to showcase their musical talents, and we’ll also be celebrating all the wonderful ways our wish community works together in harmony to bring hope to wish kids and their families.
Select from a wide variety of ticket levels to tune in to the inspirational program and access an online auction filled with covetable goods and enticing experiences. Additional catered meal add-ons and festive “Gala in a Box” party packages are also available.
Help us go triple platinum for wish kids!
Tickets
Contact Information
415-402-2765