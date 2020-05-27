2020 Virtual Run San Ramon
The 2020 Virtual Run San Ramon presented by the City of San Ramon and Chevron is celebrating its 28th consecutive year and we can’t skip this Independence Day Classic! What better way to get a healthy start to your July 4th than running or walking to create a stronger community! Enjoy a 5K, 10K, 1 Mile route of your choice and post your time online between July 4 – July 11. All participants will receive a special virtual run edition short sleeve commemorative shirt, race bib, and finisher medal, a must have addition to the Run San Ramon collection.
For more information, please visit www.sanramon.ca.gov/fitnessraces. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for some Virtual Run San Ramon Fun on July 4.
FB: /citysanramon
IG: @CityofSanRamon
#RunSanRamon
#VirtualRunSanRamon