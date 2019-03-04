2019 Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk

Join us for the 21st Annual Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk

St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, at 8:30 a.m.

2019 Registration is now open!

Register online or Register through the mail (must be postmarked by March 8)



Registration Information

Individuals (chip-timed) – Pre-registration – $27

Individuals (not timed) – Pre-registration (not timed individuals will not be included in the race results or eligible for prizes) – $25

Families – Pre-registration (immediate family of 3-6 members living in the same residence – $23 per person*

Corporate – Pre-registration (five or more registrants) $25 per person**

On-site Registration – $35

* Discount will be applied at checkout

** Must have a coupon code for this rate



Packet Pick-Up and Last-Minute Registration





Friday, March 15, 3:00 – 8:00 p.m., and

Saturday, March 16, noon – 4:00 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Fallon Gateway

2820 Dublin Blvd.

We highly recommend you pick up your race packet, which includes your race bib and run shirt, prior to the morning of the race. This year all participants receive a 20% off coupon to Dick’s Sporting Goods, valid March 15-17. Pick up your coupon at packet pick-up.

Packet pick-up is your last opportunity to receive pre-registration rates and an event shirt. Checks must be made payable to City of Dublin. Registered participants will receive registration confirmation by e-mail, only. Race bibs will not be mailed.

A few event highlights…

3.1 mile certified 5K course

Over 2,000 participants

Special discounts for families, corporations, and non-timed runners

Race week early bib pick-up available

First, three finishers in each age group receive medallion and Dick’s Sporting Goods gift certificate!

Post-race celebration with refreshments, entertainment and more!

Commemorative event t-shirt for all pre-registered participants

Prize drawing after the race with gift certificates and more!

The Shamrock 5K Fun Run & Walk is a great event for runners and walkers of all abilities. Don’t miss out on all the fun!



For more information, call Henry at (925) 556-4507.