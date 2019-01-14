2019 Robotics Fair

The Livermore Public Library Civic Center will host a free Student Robotics Fair on Saturday, January 26, 2019. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Rooms, with a special presentation on remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs) by Dr. George Matsumoto from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and Jill Zande from the Marine Advanced Technology Education Center. They will demonstrate how ROVs are used to explore deepwater habitats and more.

From 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Storytime Room, local students will showcase various robotics projects. This event is made possible through a partnership with the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District. The Civic Center Library is located at 1188 South Livermore Avenue.

Livermore Reads Together 2019 is a community reading program sponsored by the Friends of the Livermore Library, featuring the New York Times bestseller

Spare Parts: Four Undocumented Teenagers, One Ugly Robot, and the Battle for the American Dream by Joshua Davis.

The community of Livermore is invited to read Spare Parts and join their neighbors by participating in events related to the book during the month of February 2019. Copies of the book and event schedules will be available at all Livermore Public Library locations.

About Spare Parts: In 2004, four Latino teenagers arrived at the Marine Advanced Technology Education Robotics Competition at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They were born in Mexico but raised in Phoenix, Arizona, where they attended an underfunded public high school. No one had ever suggested to Oscar, Cristian, Luis, or Lorenzo that they might amount to much—but two inspiring science teachers had convinced these impoverished, undocumented kids from the desert who had never even seen the ocean that they should try to build an underwater robot.

And build a robot they did. Their robot wasn’t pretty, especially compared to the rest of the competition. They were going up against some of the best collegiate engineers in the country, including a team from MIT backed by a $10,000 grant from ExxonMobil. The Phoenix teenagers had scraped together less than $1,000 and built their robot out of scavenged parts. This was never a level competition—and yet, against all odds . . . they won!

This is just the beginning for these four, whose story—which became a key inspiration to the DREAMers movement—will go on to include first-generation college graduations, deportation, bean-picking in Mexico, and service in Afghanistan.

Joshua Davis’s Spare Parts is a story about overcoming insurmountable odds and four young men who proved they were among the most patriotic and talented Americans in this country—even as the country tried to kick them out.