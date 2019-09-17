2019 Celebrate Community Programs at The Museum On Main
Join the Museum on Main this September as we Celebrate Community with our 2019 community partner, Pleasanton Tulancingo Sister City Association (PTSCA). “We feel very fortunate to be a part of a community with so many amazing organizations working to enrich the lives of people living here in Pleasanton and the Tri-Valley as well as around the world. It is an honor to be able to partner and help spotlight one of these organizations each year through our Celebrate Community programs in the month of September,” notes Sarah Schaefer, the Museum on Main’s Director of Education.
For the last 36 years, the Pleasanton-Tulancingo Sister City Association has been improving our community through its cultural exchange program with our sister city Tulancingo in Hidalgo, Mexico. Through the work of this organization, many mayors, civic leaders, community activists, business people, residents, and students have traveled back and forth between the two cities as delegates and ambassadors of cultural learning and shared experiences. PTSCA has participated in aid and improvement projects in Pleasanton and Tulancingo, sent over 145 Pleasanton students on ambassador exchanges to Tulancingo, and hosted an annual Posada here in Pleasanton. “This year, we are thrilled about highlighting the important work of this longstanding community organization and the vibrant culture of our sister city,” notes Schaefer.
The Museum on Main and PTSCA will host a Celebrate Community: Tulancingo, Mexico MoM’s Reading Time on September 11th and Celebrate Community: Tulancingo, Mexico Family Day on September 28th. With the help of PTSCA, this year’s celebrate community programs will be a colorful and culture-filled experience highlighting both traditional and contemporary Mexican culture and our Sister City Tulancingo.
The Celebrate Community: Tulancingo, Mexico Family Day on Saturday, September 28th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm at the Museum on Main, will be a cultural extravaganza. Throughout the event Mexican music will be playing in the background while visitors of all ages enjoy an array of Mexican themed activities and crafts on the Museum’s front lawn area. Activities will include making pinatas, paper flowers, papel picados, Aztec inspired headdresses, and a balero toy. Participants will be able to meet members of PTSCA, see a display of art and artifacts from Tulancingo and watch Mexican dance performances by a local dance group!
Regardless of your prior knowledge about Mexico and our sister city Tulancingo, these two programs are unique opportunities for you to discover a newfound interest in Mexican culture. Admission for both programs is free and everyone is welcome!
The Museum on Main is located at 603 Main Street in historic downtown Pleasanton. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.For more information about current exhibits and programs, visit the Museum’s website at www.museumonmain.org or phone 925.462.2766.
Images: PTSCA Logo; Museum on Main Logo; Panorama of Museum on Main Family Day in 2017