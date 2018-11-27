2018 Wayne Coy’s Toys Radio-thon

Celebrating its 5th year, the Wayne Coy’s Toys Radio-thon returns November 30th and December 1st to help make Christmas a little brighter for local children in need

through Toys for Tots in Alameda and Contra Costa.

We have partnered once again with our friends at LAVTA Wheels who are donating a bus for us to stuff and

our gracious host, the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton.

Our booth and bus will be located between P.F. Chang’s and the Cheesecake Factory from 6am-6pm on November 30th and 11am-2pm on December 1st.

And thank you to our Power Hour sponsors: