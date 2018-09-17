Save the date for the 2018 Annual Golf Classic “Play Fore Caring” on Monday, September 24, 2018, at the exclusive Claremont Country Club in Oakland!

From shootouts and a hole-in-one contest to complimentary refreshments on course, the highly anticipated tournament attracts Alameda Health System executives, business leaders, and healthcare professionals alike.

100% of proceeds help advance Alameda Health System’s mission of Caring, Healing, Teaching, and Serving All by supporting initiatives that eliminate health disparities and increase access to care.

Claremont Country Club is one of the pre-eminent private clubs in the Bay Area and features an 18-hole course designed by noted course architect Alister MacKenzie. Golfers will enjoy a fun and challenging day on the green while supporting our safety-net health system.

Sponsor the tournament today – for corporate partnership details, download the sponsorship packet or contact Diana Johnston, Annual Fund Events & Marketing Manager, at (510) 271-2509 or djohnston@alamedahealthsystem.org.