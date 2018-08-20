2018 Annual Children’s Fair

Bring the family for a day of play at the Annual 2018 Children’s Fair, presented by the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District.

Kids can have a blast playing outside, inside and all around the Robert Livermore Community Center on Saturday, September 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission to the event is Free, with some activities having a small fee.

Free happenings will include a wide variety of organizations offering fun make-and-take crafts, live performances from local groups and entertainers, youth sports in the gymnasium, K-9 demonstrations from the Livermore Police Department, the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Safety Trailer and much more.

Other fun activities with a nominal fee include pony rides, a petting zoo, a train ride and an array of inflatable jump houses. New this year we will have inflatable water walking balls for the kids to roll around in. The Robert Livermore Aquatic Center will also be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. during Children’s Fair.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the spacious lot on Loyola Way for convenient access to the fun. For more information, visit www.larpd.org or call 925-373-5700.

Volunteer spots are also still available. For more information on being a volunteer, call 925-373-5765 or email info@larpd.org. Many volunteer spots will be in the shade, and water will be provided.