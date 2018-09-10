18th Annual Cancer Support Community Gala, An Evening of Hope & Healing

Join us for An Evening of Hope & Healing on Saturday, September 22, 2018, 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Our gala program will feature a lovely cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, lively auctions, and an inspiring program celebrating cancer survivorship.

Donald Duggan will be this year’s “Spirit of Hope” gala honoree.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Cancer Support Community, providing counseling, education, and exercise and nutrition programs for those facing cancer in our community.

Event attire is black tie optional.

Visit our website to purchase tickets & sponsorship packages.

For more information please contact Carol Louisell at 925.953.1209 or clouisell@cancersupport.net.