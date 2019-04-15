Community volunteers are being sought for the 16th Annual Lend-A-Hand Day on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 8:00 am – 1:00 pm.

This event is designed to provide help to local Danville seniors with basic yard clean up, such as mowing, raking, or weeding.

The Town of Danville, along with an estimated 150 volunteers will join forces to provide this service and help neighbors in need.

Volunteers ages 16 years and older are encouraged to register here.

For those who cannot volunteer on Lend-A-Hand Day but still want to help out, there are plenty of other Spring volunteer opportunities. Volunteers will be sought for upcoming special events including Eggstravaganza, May the Fourth Be with You, Kids Night Out, or ongoing programs at the Danville Senior Center or at the Village Theatre & Art Gallery. It’s a great chance to serve your community and give back.

All volunteer opportunities are listed online. Visit the website for more information. Earn community service hours in a fun and rewarding environment.

For more information on Lend A Hand Day, contact Program Supervisor Leah Madonich at (925) 314-3431 or lmadonich@danville.ca.gov