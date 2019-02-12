15th Annual “She’s All That” Workshop

She’s All That! is an exciting and distinctive conference that past participants have said should be mandatory for all middle-school aged girls. “I think it’s great that the girls are getting this attention and information – that there are people in the community who care enough about the girls to do this for them” was the feedback from one parent last year. Another  mentioned that she and her daughter waited a year to participate and it  was “everything I could have hoped for.”

This special conference includes an inspirational keynote presentation and a choice of three of the available workshops (listed below) for girls. Our popular “Live Your  Dream!” Expo will include numerous informational exhibits again this year. The adult workshops have been expanded and new ones are being offered.

 

Saturday, March 2, 2019 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Register Here or call (925) 355-2442

$35 before February 15th

$40 after February 15th

Scholarships available

