Celebrate a decade of community collaboration at the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast, hosted by CityServe of the Tri-Valley. The event takes place Monday, November 21, 2022, from 7 am – 9 am at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Pleasanton at the Club.

This uplifting event has become the traditional kick off for the region’s “Season of Serving,” where county and city officials, pastors, business owners and nonprofit and community leaders gather, reflect and celebrate the ways we work together to provide dignity and support to all our neighbors – all year, every year.

This year’s program features keynote speaker and national thought leader Dan Kimball, who will speak on “Grace and Gratitude.” The author of several books on leadership, church and culture, Dan is a founder of Vintage Faith Church in Santa Cruz, CA, where he still serves on staff, is a faculty member at Western Seminary, and leads the ReGeneration Project.

We’ll also hear from former Dublin Mayor and current Las Positas College Board Trustee Tim Sbranti and other key community leaders as they offer an inspiring overview of community collaboration, sharing positive impacts experienced in our communities and a glimpse of how organizations are evolving to meet growing community service needs.

“It’s always an honor to host the Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast, and I’m excited this year in particular to reflect on a decade of collaboration and share exciting plans for 2023,” said CityServe CEO Christine Beitsch-Bahmani. “Our collective commitment to community is a key reason our region is such a special place to live.”

CityServe is grateful to Event Sponsors Graham-Hitch Mortuary and Cool Earth Solar for making this year’s Prayer Breakfast possible.

We also extend our appreciation to the following:

Table Sponsors: District 1 Supervisor David Haubert, St. Michael’s Community Care Ministry, Sierra Pacific Financial Advisors, and LTD Global Solutions.

Group Sponsors: Church of the Valley, St. Raymond’s Church, St. Charles Borromeo, Mark & Sue Williams, and Global Initiative for Boys and Men.

Attendees will enjoy breakfast, prayer, music, and an opportunity to network with fellow nonprofit, faith-based and community leaders. Ticket prices begin at $55 per person. For details, visit https://cityservecares.org/event/10th-annual-thanksgiving-prayer-breakfast/