10th Annual Run For Education

Welcome to PPIE’s 10th Annual Run (or Walk) for Education, an event designed for our entire community. Our 10th Annual event will be held in-person with a goal of being both safe and fun at the same time. The event offers 5K (3.1 mile) Run or Walk, 10K (6.2 Mile) Run or Walk, and 15K Run distances plus a non competitive Kids’ 1/4 Mile Challenge for those ages 3 to 11 years old. The 5K and 10K are walker-friendly events. Strollers and wheelchairs are welcome in the 5K, 10K, and 15K; all strollers and pushed or casual wheelchairs should start toward the back. Racing wheelchairs may start at the front; please coordinate with start line officials or email us in advance.
DATE – April 24, 2022
LOCATION – Alameda County Fairgrounds
START TIMES – 15K/10K Start at 7:50 a.m., 5K Start at 8:00 a.m., Kids’ Challenge Start at 9:15 a.m.
5K, 10K, 15K ENTRY INCLUDES
Race entry includes a short sleeve performance t-shirt (men’s, women’s and youth sizing available), race timing, commemorative bib number, eligibility for age group and overall awards, goody bag, finisher medal, and post-race refreshments.
KIDS’ CHALLEGE ENTRY INCLUDES
The Kids’ Challenge is a 1/4 mile fun run (no times or places kept) for children ages 3 to 11. Race entry includes a short sleeve cotton t-shirt, commemorative bib number, goody bag, finisher medal, and post-race refreshments.