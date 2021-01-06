$10K Pay Day Contest Rules
ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL $10K PAY DAY CONTEST
*This is a National Contest
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE $10K PAY DAY CONTEST
https://bit.ly/10kPayDayRules
FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/Spanish10KPayDayRules