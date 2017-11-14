Wheels “Stuff-A-Bus” Holiday Food Drive Includes Bingo Game and Prizes

As the holiday season approaches, local food banks are in need of essential supplies. To provide support, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), operator of the Wheels and Rapid bus services, will host another “Stuff-A-Bus” holiday food drive.

Lucky Supermarkets has partnered with LAVTA to host the event at its store located at the corner of W. Las Positas Boulevard and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton. The food drive is scheduled for Saturday November 18 from 10am to 4 pm. All donations received will be delivered to the Open Heart Kitchen and Tri-Valley Haven Food Pantries to assist Tri-Valley residents.

Download Stuff a Bus BINGO Card and Rules

LAVTA employees will be on hand to collect non-perishable food donations to help bring good cheer to Tri-Valley families this holiday season. Among the most needed items are: canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned meat, juice boxes, cooking oil, granola bars, pasta, rice, beans, and grocery gift cards.

To add some fun to this year’s food drive, LAVTA has developed a “Stuff-a-Bus Bingo” game. Game cards will be available at the food drive or can be downloaded in the link above. Anyone donating a complete bingo line will win a prize. Those who donate all of the items on the card or donate a Lucky gift card of $25 or more will also be entered into a drawing. Prizes including a Wheels/Rapid monthly pass and San Jose Sharks tickets, donated by radio station 101.7 KKIQ, which will be broadcasting live from the event.