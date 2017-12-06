Celebrating its 4th year, the Wayne Coy’s Toys Radio-thon returns to help make Christmas a little brighter for local foster children through the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program.

Join KKIQ and our friends at LAVTA Wheels at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton on Friday, December 15th and Saturday, December 16th as we “stuff” a bus with toys.

You’ll find us at the mall entrance between the Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s from 6am-8pm on Friday and from 9am-5pm on Saturday.

Can’t make it by on one of those days? Bring your donations to the KKIQ Studios, Monday through Friday, between 8am & 12pm or 2pm & 5pm and we’ll record your holiday message telling everyone why you’re supporting the toy drive this year and play it during the toy drive! Want to let us know when you’re coming by? Send an email to webstaff@kkiq.com

We want to thank our sponsors for supporting this year’s event: