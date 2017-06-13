Warriors Win! Bring on the parade…

I’m not a big basketball or football fan. But I still got major chills when our Golden State Warriors won and at home. I drove by Oracle yesterday, blew a good luck kiss and hoped Game 5 would end the series! I am so proud of our team and so thrilled for you the die hard FAN!

The parade and rally is on Thursday morning. If you MUST take part, you can start to line up beginning at 5am at 12th Street and Lakeshore. The parade will begin at 10am. They have some really cute Champions shirts for ladies too. So you have lots of options of what gear to wear to the celebration!

Wayne played some awesome audio this morning. Check it out here.

Congratulations to our Warriors!