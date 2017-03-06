For veterans, returning home from war can be both an exhilarating and challenging experience. Through private correspondence from almost every major conflict in United States history, The Museum of the San Ramon Valley will explore the thoughts and emotions of veterans and their families upon their homecoming. These intimate perspectives, from the Civil War to today, reveal how war can shape a life, a family and a community. From mid-January to April 9 the museum will present three exhibitions that explore the subject of war, separation and coming home. “War Comes Home: The Legacy” is a traveling exhibition that presents letters from veterans to their families from the Civil War to today. Attractive panels present the letters and help tell the stories behind the letter writer. An audio tour accompanies the exhibit with which visitors can hear the letters read by actors or, sometimes, by the writer themselves. The audio tour is available through a visitor’s cell phone or through MP3 players available at the museum. “War Comes Home: The Legacy” opens January 29, 2017. “An Ordinary Year, An Extraordinary Time” is a retrospective exhibit featuring the photographs of Steve Burchik, a Viet Nam veteran, author and San Ramon resident, who captured these images while serving as a sergeant in the role of a forward observer with the First Infantry Division in Viet Nam from June 1968 to June 1969. The color and black and white images are of river and land patrols, children, villages, aerial views of the country side and helicopters. The photographs are accompanied by letters from Steve to his wife. “An Ordinary Year, An Extraordinary Time” opens mid-January 2017. “World War 1 and America” remembers the 100th Anniversary of the United States involvement in The Great War. The panels are designed to explore the continuing relevance of the war by sharing the insight of Americans who experienced it firsthand. This exhibition will open early January and close January 31, 2017. All three exhibitions will contain local material to help tell the story. Uniforms, letters, sweetheart jewelry and personal objects from public and private collections will give life to the Valley story of war coming home. The museum is proud to partner with the National Park Service, the Veterans Memorial Building in Danville, the Danville Public Library and veteran organizations throughout Contra Costa County for these exhibitions and related programs.