The Dublin Senior Center celebrates the dedication, bravery, and heroism of our veterans with a photo display of heroes in November, through Veterans Day. To be included in the photo display will be open to the public November 1 – 12 9:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Hours

Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.