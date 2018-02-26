Veterans Housing Summit

Saturday, March 24th, 2018

Check-in 7:30 am, Event 8 am-2 pm

Veterans Memorial Building

301 Main Street, Pleasanton, CA

What you will learn.

VA Home Loan Program, home buying process, importance of good credit, down payment assistance, VA certificate of eligibility. local housing market summary, meet with local housing specialists and housing services expo.

This event is exclusive to veterans and their families. This is not an industry event.

971 LMI Families received pre-purchase, credit & housing counseling. 750 Veterans families successfully placed in homes through our programs. 1,000 Veterans & Service members educated on VA loans benefit, importance of good credit & home buying process through counseling & outreach events.

Register today at http://www.veteranshousingsummit.com or call Pamela Vivion-Brooks at 925-784-3321, pamela@pipecaminc.com