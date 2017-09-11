Valley Humane Society’s 30th Birthday Bash

Valley Humane Society is excited to celebrate 30 years of saving and enriching the lives of pets and people in the community.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities at their adoption center on Nevada Street in Pleasanton on Thursday, September 21 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Stop by for cake, refreshments and various activities to mark this historic occasion…and kick off the next 30!

Thousands of animals have received direct assistance from Valley Humane Society over the years. Generations of children have learned humane compassion, and countless local residents have had their lives touched by the unconditional acceptance of a Canine Comfort Pet Therapy visit. Annually, more than 120,000 meals are distributed through the AniMeals pet food pantry to pet guardians struggling to care for their beloved animals.

Want to help? Make a donation to help continue our lifesaving work for another 30 years! (We’re suggesting $1 for each year.) Make your $30 for 30 donations today!

Donate Now!

Valley Humane Society

3670 Nevada Street

Pleasanton, CA, CA