Valley Humane Society

Put your talents to work in our community by becoming a VHS volunteer. The heart and soul of our organization, volunteers help us rescue more animals and reach more people than we ever could alone. Volunteers make a difference, make new friends, and make it all possible!

To get started, please attend a New Volunteer Orientation and read our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for more information. New Volunteer Orientations are offered every other month; registration is required.

REGISTER NOW

New Volunteer Orientations

NEXT ORIENTATION: January 17th 2018

We are not accepting youth volunteers at this time. We are looking for volunteers 18 years or older.

Please read our Volunteer Opportunities to learn about open positions prior to registering to make sure there is a position that works for your schedule. Volunteers learn about VHS and receive full training in our policies and procedures to assure the health and safety of our animals. Positions are available for adults 18 years and older, and can make a one year commitment. Teens 16-17 years old may volunteer with a six month commitment, and must be available to volunteer weekly in Cat or Dog Care, based on our needs. Thank you for your interest!

If you have additional questions, please contact Shoshannah Reed, Volunteer Manager.

Looking for a short term commitment? Please consider fostering an animal. Fostering also helps save lives, and usually requires a much shorter volunteer term. There are many ways to help!

Junior Volunteers

For young people between the ages of 12 and 15 without an accompanying parent or guardian volunteer, VHS offers the Junior Volunteers program. Gain valuable experience while assisting with HE programming or caring for VHS cats in a supervised environment during this four-week program. (If you are under 12, please join our Kindness Club.)

Junior Volunteers is not offered during the summer due to Critter Camp.