Valley Dance Theatre Opens 36th Annual “The Nutcracker”

Valley Dance Theatre will present its 36th annual full-length production of Tchaikovsky’s magical holiday classic, The Nutcracker, beginning Saturday, December 9, 2017, at the Bankhead Theater. The theater is located at 2400 First Street in Livermore, Calif.

Evening shows will take place on December 9, 15, 16, and 17, 2017 7:00 p.m and matinees on December 9, 10, 16, and 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will be accompanied by the Valley Dance Theatre Pit Orchestra.

Purchase Tickets to The Nutcracker are $42 and $33 for adults and $21 for students 18 years and younger. Group tickets are also available. All tickets may be purchased online at www.bankheadtheater.org, by phone at (925) 373-6800, or in person at the theater box office located at 2400 First St., Livermore. Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 12 noon-6:00 p.m. and for two hours prior to each show time.

More information about Valley Dance Theatre is available www.valleydancetheatre.com.