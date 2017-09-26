This Is Us: Season 2

Okay so I resisted watching this show. Honestly, I thought it looked cheesy. I WAS SO WRONG! A few friends pushed me to just give it a chance. I finally caved and got hooked a little bit more on every episode.

This song is amazing! I searched for it as soon as I watched the episode where William writes it. Hannah Miller performs it too. Both versions are beautiful.

This show has compelling characters, beautiful story lines and amazing actors. Why was I so stubborn? The only bright spot is I got to binge watch the first season. Now I will have to patiently wait for the weekly episodes. In case you don’t know it premieres tonight at 9pm on NBC.