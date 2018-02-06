Us Navy Sea Chanters Concert

America’s Navy is coming to Livermore, California, one of 12 cities in three states to host a performance by the United States Navy Band during its 2018 tour — one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters performance is scheduled for Tuesday, February. 27, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Sea Chanters chorus is frequently found at the center of high-profile national events. At home in Washington, D.C., the group performs for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries.

One of the U.S. Navy Band’s primary responsibilities involves touring the country. All of the band’s primary performing units embark each year on concert tours throughout specified regions of the country, allowing the band to reach out to audiences in areas of the country that do not have opportunities to see the Navy’s premier musical ensembles on a regular basis. The concerts are family-friendly events, meant to be entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.

All Navy Band performances are free and open to the public.