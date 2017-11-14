The Tri-Valley Thanksgiving Community Outreach Dinner will be provided for anyone needing a place for dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Especially invited are seniors, veterans, military and any families or individuals who may be alone on that day and need a place for a nice sit-down dinner.

This is a traditional dinner with Turkey and all the trimmings, with pumpkin and apple pie for dessert, served at the tables on nice china and silverware. Entertainment will be provided and children’s activities include face painting and storytime.

Free Transportation is available.

See the website for details ( www.TVC-Thanksgiving.com ).

The location is at St. Raymond Catholic Church (11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA), dinner will be served from Noon to 4:00 pm.