Saturday, March 3, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Boulevard, Pleasanton

Teens, keep busy with a summer job! Check out the Tri-Valley Teen Job and Career Fair and meet more than 25 employers local to the Tri-Valley who will be hiring high school students for summer employment. Teens can take part in mock interviews and educational workshops to learn interview techniques, resume development, and tips for success. Teens should bring copies of their resume and dress in professional attire.

Admission is free