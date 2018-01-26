Tri-Valley Republican Women Federated Dinner

Tri-Valley Republican Women Federated invites all Women and Men to our Monthly Dinner meeting on Thursday, February 8, 2018, to hear our Special Guest Speaker: Tom Palzer Chairman & State Coordinator for the Initiative to Repeal The Top Two Open Primary Law, Formerly Prop. 14.

Tom Palzer has thirty-two (32) years of experience as a long-range planner working with and advising elected and appointed ofﬁcials at all levels of government. He’s a former U.S. Senate Candidate. Tom is a U.S. Air Force veteran and holds a Master’s Degree in Urban Planning.

Currently, Tom has taken on the task of coordinating the Initiative to Repeal the Top Two Candidates Open Primary Law. He will be speaking on the history of the Stop Top Two, bringing listeners through the initiative experience, concluding with the status of the initiative.

“The hallmark of the Republican Party rests in our conservative values.” – Tom Palzer, December 2014.

Beeb’s Sports Bar and Grill Banquet Room (At the Las Positas Golf Course) 915 Clubhouse Drive, (Exit: Hwy 580 @ Airway Blvd) Livermore, CA 94551

Social Time: 6:30 pm Meeting Begins: 7:00 pm

Reservations due by February 5, 2018, RSVP TODAY! Call: Jo Molz: 925-846-6155 / Cell/Text: 925-367-6155

Include All Names and a Phone # or email: rjm911@sbcglobal.net TVRWF Members: $ 30.00; Guests: $ 35.00