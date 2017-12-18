TRI-VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS: 1776
By Barbara Hoover
|
Dec 18, 2017 @ 2:19 PM

Witness the birth of a nation as our forefathers struggle to craft the Declaration of Independence.
January 2018
Jan 13, 20, 27 at 8:00 PM
Jan 14, 21, 27, 28 at 2:00 PM
Rated PG 13

Music & Lyrics by: Sherman Edwards
Book by: Peter Stone
Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty, and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.

It’s the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence… if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! 1776 follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

“1776” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

  • Producer: Kathleen Breedveld
  • Director: Daren AC Carollo
  • Vocal Director & Musical Director: Sierra Dee
  • Choreographer: Rachel Powers

Cast

Role Responsibilities Name
MEMBERS OF THE CONTINENTAL CONGRESS
President, John Hancock Matthew Kelly
Dr. Josiah Bartlett of New Hampshire John Hart
John Adams of Massachusetts Eric Neiman
Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island Jeff Seaberg
Roger Sherman of Connecticut Mark Hinds
Lewis Morris of New York Mark Flores
Robert Livingston of New York Domonic Tracy
Reverend Jonathan Witherspoon of New Jersey Tim Nolan
Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania DC Scarpelli
John Dickinson of Pennsylvania Peter Budinger
James Wilson of Pennsylvania Amit Wason
Caesar Rodney of Delaware Jim Rupp
Col.Thomas McKean of Delaware Kurt Hornbacker
George Read of Delaware Bob Stratton
Samuel Chase of Maryland Dominic Lessa
Richard Henry Lee of Virginia Russell Mangan
Thomas Jefferson of Virginia Matthew Skinner
Joseph Hewes of North Carolina Roger Caetano
Edward Rutledge of South Carolina Steve Alhoff
Dr. Lymon Hall of Georgia Steve Kirch
Secretary Charles Thomson Mark Wiesner
Custodian Andrew McNair Warren Hanson
A Courier Jordan Smith
Abigail Adams Rebecca Davis
Martha Jefferson Rachel Powers
Leather Apron Brandon Beck
A Painter Jess Hutchins
