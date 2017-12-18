TRI-VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS: 1776

Witness the birth of a nation as our forefathers struggle to craft the Declaration of Independence.
January 2018
Jan 13, 20, 27 at 8:00 PM
Jan 14, 21, 27, 28 at 2:00 PM
Rated PG 13
Music & Lyrics by: Sherman Edwards
Book by: Peter Stone
Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards
The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty, and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.
It’s the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence… if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! 1776 follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.
“1776” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com
- Producer: Kathleen Breedveld
- Director: Daren AC Carollo
- Vocal Director & Musical Director: Sierra Dee
- Choreographer: Rachel Powers
Cast
|Role Responsibilities
|Name
|Director
|Daren AC Carollo
|Musical Director
|Sierra Dee
|Choreographer
|Rachel Powers
|Producer
|Kathleen Breedveld
|Assistant Director
|Brian Olkowski
|MEMBERS OF THE CONTINENTAL CONGRESS
|President, John Hancock
|Matthew Kelly
|Dr. Josiah Bartlett of New Hampshire
|John Hart
|John Adams of Massachusetts
|Eric Neiman
|Stephen Hopkins of Rhode Island
|Jeff Seaberg
|Roger Sherman of Connecticut
|Mark Hinds
|Lewis Morris of New York
|Mark Flores
|Robert Livingston of New York
|Domonic Tracy
|Reverend Jonathan Witherspoon of New Jersey
|Tim Nolan
|Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania
|DC Scarpelli
|John Dickinson of Pennsylvania
|Peter Budinger
|James Wilson of Pennsylvania
|Amit Wason
|Caesar Rodney of Delaware
|Jim Rupp
|Col.Thomas McKean of Delaware
|Kurt Hornbacker
|George Read of Delaware
|Bob Stratton
|Samuel Chase of Maryland
|Dominic Lessa
|Richard Henry Lee of Virginia
|Russell Mangan
|Thomas Jefferson of Virginia
|Matthew Skinner
|Joseph Hewes of North Carolina
|Roger Caetano
|Edward Rutledge of South Carolina
|Steve Alhoff
|Dr. Lymon Hall of Georgia
|Steve Kirch
|Secretary Charles Thomson
|Mark Wiesner
|Custodian Andrew McNair
|Warren Hanson
|A Courier
|Jordan Smith
|Abigail Adams
|Rebecca Davis
|Martha Jefferson
|Rachel Powers
|Leather Apron
|Brandon Beck
|A Painter
|Jess Hutchins