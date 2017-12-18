TRI-VALLEY REPERTORY THEATRE PRESENTS: 1776

Witness the birth of a nation as our forefathers struggle to craft the Declaration of Independence.

January 2018

Jan 13, 20, 27 at 8:00 PM

Jan 14, 21, 27, 28 at 2:00 PM

Rated PG 13

Music & Lyrics by: Sherman Edwards

Book by: Peter Stone

Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty, and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.

It’s the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence… if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! 1776 follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence.

“1776” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

Producer: Kathleen Breedveld

Director: Daren AC Carollo

Vocal Director & Musical Director: Sierra Dee

Choreographer: Rachel Powers

Cast