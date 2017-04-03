Tri-Valley Regional Hiring Events

There are two hiring events happening in the Tri-Valley this spring. Both are filled with full-time career or career-ladder positions. The dates and locations are below.

April 25, 2017: 3:00PM-7PM

Hosted by the City of Livermore

4444 East Ave., Livermore

May 4, 2017: 3:00PM-7PM

Hosted by the City of Dublin

11600 Shannon Ave., Dublin

Here’s what you need to do to get prepared for them:

Pre-register for the events: Here for Livermore Here for Dublin Send a resume or two (if you are seeking different types of jobs) that you want employers to see ahead of time to tvoscc@gmail.com Attend our Job Fair preparation workshop on April 18 @ 11am or April 19 @ 5:30pm. To register, go to our Calendar page and register there or call 925-560-9431. Download the Job Fair Success and Job Fair Do’s and Don’t Tip Sheets from our Free Downloads page. Study the list of the registered employers below and their potential positions. Visit their websites and research the companies ahead of time. (Keep check back here as we’ll be adding employers regularly as they register)

Both are free event – even the parking is free. Come prepared to meet your next employer.