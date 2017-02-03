Tri-Valley One Stop Career Center Free Tax Help

The Tri-Valley One Stop Career Center is offering free tax help and preparation. Let their experts do the work for you and take the worry out of your taxes.

You need to file taxes. Call the Tri-Valley One-Stop and have a certified volunteer prepare them for FREE. We e-file them so you can get your refund in as little as 10 days.

Make sure you have all the documents below organized to bring with you.

Photo ID for each person on your tax return

Social Security card or ITIN for each person on your tax return

W-2s from all jobs held in 2016

Savings and checking account and routing numbers for direct deposit

Your household’s health coverage information (1095-A, 1095-B, 1095-C)

Last year’s tax return

Also bring, if applicable:

Property tax bill paid during the tax year

Child care provider information

All 1099s, 1098s and any other tax forms

Landlord’s name, address & phone number for CA renter’s credit

Records of college-related expenses

Then, once you have your W-2’s, call us.

For more details go to http://www.trivalleyonestop.org/free-tax-preparation/