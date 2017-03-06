Tri Valley Haven’s Spring Pace for Peace 5K/10K

April 1st, 2017

Join us for a scenic 5k 10k run/walk through the Livermore Valley, along the Arroyo bike trail and through the valley vineyards. Tri Valley Haven’s Pace for Peace has something for everyone, whether you are a serious runner or just out for a leisurely walk with friends and family supporting a good cause! You can even bring your dog!

This 2017 Spring race will feature:

CHIP TIMING. T-SHIRTS.(guaranteed if registered by 3/18) AGE GROUP AWARDS

Spirited 5K Water table Great raffle prizes Finisher Race Tags

and more!

Race details:

Packet pickup: TBD

The race will start and finish at 3663 Pacific Ave., Livermore.

Event parking will be available in adjacent lots and at the corner of South Livermore and Pacific Ave.

Race Day Schedule

6:45am to 7:55am – Check-In And Race Day Registration

8:00am – 10K Run Start

8:05am – 5K Run Start, 5K Walkers Follow

9:30am – Post Race Awards and Raffle ( must be present to win!)

Award age groups:

18 & Under

19 – 29

30 – 39

40 – 49

50 – 59

60+

This event will take place rain or shine!

Registration and pledge forms available at www.trivalleyhaven.org