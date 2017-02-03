Support Tri Valley Haven and their Mission to create homes safe from abuse by shopping or donating to their Thrift Store in Livermore.

A true treasure hunter’s delight awaits you at the new and improved Tri-Valley Haven Thrift Store. Tri-Valley Haven’s sparkling thrift store sells items at great prices and all proceeds go to Tri-Valley Haven programs! With beautiful recent upgrades like new flooring, lighting, racks and more, the Haven Thrift Store is clean, bright, stuffed full of amazing bargains, and ready to serve the community. You can benefit our services either by shopping here, or donating here. It’s a win-win proposition.

The Haven Thrift Store is located at 116 North L Street in Livermore California, 94550. Open 7 days a week, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. Donations ONLY accepted between 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

To contact the store by phone, please call (925) 449-1177.

For more information and location click here