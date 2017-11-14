Tri Valley Haven Podcast

Christine from Tri Valley Haven and Mony Nop join me to discuss the services Tri Valley Haven provides and how we can help this Sunday.

Mel McKay

Join the Tri-Valley community on Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 10 am – 2 pm at Bothwell Park, 2466 8th Street, Livermore, CA for the Second Annual Mony Nop Turkey Drop benefiting Tri-Valley Haven.

Drop off a frozen turkey, gift card, or cash donation to help a local family in need. Two years ago, Tri-Valley Haven ran out of turkeys for local families in economic need. When Mony Nop, of Mony Nop Real Estate in Livermore, learned of the holiday food shortage he created the “Mony Nop Turkey Drop” to make sure that all families will have a turkey and food at Thanksgiving.

This year, Tri-Valley Haven expects to serve over 1500 local families in-need with food for Thanksgiving and with gifts and food for the December Holidays. The Haven’s annual holiday programs foster independence and empowerment.

To donate to Tri-Valley Haven’s Holiday Program on-line please go to: www.trivalleyhaven.org.