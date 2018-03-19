Tri-Valley Haven Annual Spring Pace for Peace

Tri-Valley Haven is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its annual Pace for Peace on Saturday, April 7th at 8:00 am (7:00 am check-in), through the online link .

The walk/run event winds through the beautiful Livermore Wine Country, taking place on parts of the Arroyo Mocho Trail and Robertson Park. The Pace is popular with serious runners for its challenging 10k (or 5k) run, and for Moms and Dads who enjoy the casual pace of the 5k walk with their children and pets.

Now in its 40th year, Tri-Valley Haven is a safety-net for members of our community who are struggling. What began as a 24-hour Crisis Line, has evolved to include two shelters for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and homelessness, along with counseling and legal aid. The Haven’s food pantry includes mobile service to the tri-cities and serves nearly 5,700 individuals and 1,700 families experiencing poverty. The recent addition of a thrift store is a shop for unique finds; it funds Haven programs, as do the proceeds from the race.

The pace for Peace check-in is at 7:00 am and the 5k walk/run and 10k run kick off with a fun Zumba warm-up. Registration includes a commemorative tee-shirt, finisher medals, chip timing, post-race refreshments, and age group awards. There are also raffle prizes and a prize for the person who raises the most sponsorship money.

To register, or for more information please visit The Haven’s website,or contact Lisa at (925) 925-5845.

Proxy pledge donations or sponsorships may be sent to Tri-Valley Haven – Pace, 3663 Pacific Ave, Livermore, CA 94550. Thank you.

Together we can build a world without violence, one community at a time.