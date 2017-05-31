What to do when you need help.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911!

If you are not in immediate physical danger, but are in a threatening or abusive environment and would like to talk to someone right away, call us anytime, day or night at 925.449.5842, or 800.884.8119.

Each year, Tri-Valley Haven receives between 3,000 and 3,500 crisis calls — that’s almost 10 calls every day, from women in need. These cries for help are handled compassionately and knowledgeably by our trained staff and volunteers, who provide not merely intervention, but also referrals to our domestic violence program and shelters, as well as to other services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

These other services – including our Rape Crisis Center, legal clinic/restraining order service, homeless services, food pantry, and counseling services – are programs within Tri-Valley Haven’s larger circle of care, enabling clients to do more than merely heal from physical and mental abuse, but to grow healthy again and move forward positively, in both body and soul.