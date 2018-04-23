A Day of Hope is coming!

The Tri-Valley Convoy of Hope, a non-denominational faith-based organization dedicated to helping local low-income families and individuals in need (our Guests of Honor) will host a community event on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. The event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and services and resources will be available on a first come basis.

Community service agencies, local businesses, and other organizations will be on-site to provide a day of support for our Guests of Honor. Free services include healthcare evaluations, haircuts, family portraits, groceries, and supplies, a kids’ zone and career counseling. In addition to these services, lunch will also be offered to our guests. Our goal is to deliver assistance designed to establish long-term solutions that can improve the overall well-being of our neighbors in need.

We are here to help

Please join us on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

To learn more about this event visit our website or contact us at 925-560-3820 or trivalleycoh@gmail.com