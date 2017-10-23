Tri-Valley Conservancy presents the 10th Annual Jeans and Jewel’s Gala

How can you make a fun night last forever? When you attend Tri-Valley Conservancy’s Jeans and Jewel’s gala celebration on Friday, November 3rd at 6:00 pm. The local non-profit land trust is inviting guests to celebrate with the best parts of Old Havana in order to preserve the best parts of the Tri-Valley forever.

The 10th annual Jeans and Jewels fundraiser features A Night in Old Havana theme which they’ve embraced through delicious drinks, delectable Cuban cuisine, classic cars, live salsa dancing and lessons, cigar rolling and even a flamenco guitarist. The auctions also boast unique experiences and one-of-a-kind items which is great because the proceeds benefit Tri-Valley Conservancy’s land programs. So, your night of fun will help to preserve parks, vineyards, trails, farms, ranches, and orchards for you, wildlife and future generations to enjoy.

Thanks to supporters like you, more than 4,300 acres have been preserved forever. But there are many more important places to protect and connect. “You can help protect amazing places so you and future generations can continue to live in a wonderful place with parks, trails, wine tasting, locally grown food and adventure at your doorstep. And all you have to do is enjoy a night of fun,” explained Laura Mercier Executive Director of Tri-Valley Conservancy.

The event will be nestled in preserved vineyards at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery and presented by their in-house caterer Beets Hospitality Group which never fails to deliver fantastic food and atmosphere. So, if you’d like to make a fun night last forever, you can buy tickets or learn more at TriValleyConservancy.org or (925) 449-8706.

About Tri-Valley Conservancy Tri-Valley Conservancy is a local nonprofit that protects open space for parks, farms, trails, ranches and wildlife habitat in the Tri-Valley so that you, wildlife and future generations can enjoy it. As our communities grow, it becomes even more important that we protect land to produce local wine and food, enjoy the outdoors, and keep our water cleaner and air fresher before it’s too late. To learn more or get involved, please visit TriValleyConservancy.org or call (925) 449-8706.