The Tri Valley Animal Rescue is hosting a Oktoberfest Benefit.

October 7th at 6:30 pm

Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton

5885 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588

Enjoy beer tasting, live music, dinner & auction while celebrating their 25th Anniversary of giving these animals another chance.

For more info and to buy ticket go http://www.tvar.org/RP_webdoc.asp?ttid=242