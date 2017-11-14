The public is invited to kick off their Thanksgiving holiday by participating in the Third Annual Tri-Valley Turkey Burn, a free 5K walk, and 10K family fun run on November 23. The popular local event organized by Pleasanton North Rotary (PNR) raises funds and provides in-kind donations for local youth services and Open Heart Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals to anyone in need throughout the Tri-Valley area.

“The Turkey Burn is a healthy way to start the holiday and to burn calories before Thanksgiving dinner,” said Ron Sutton, founder of World Walk to Wellness Challenges and Turkey Burn’s master of ceremonies.

Pleasanton North Rotary will again provide new race bibs for the Tri-Turkey Burn printed with the phrase “I am thankful for …” instead of numbers to encourage walkers and runners to pen in their personal reasons for being thankful this Thanksgiving.

Participation in the Tri-Valley Turkey Burn is a meaningful way to show gratitude for the many gifts of the season and throughout the year. It’s also a great way to have a conversation with children and family members about the real meaning of the holidays, Sutton said.

The 5K and 10K courses are laid out on sidewalks that weave through Ken Mercer Sports Park (5800 Parkside Dr., Pleasanton) and along a portion of nearby Mocho Arroyo Trail. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. the walk and run starts at 9:00 a.m. Over 800 adults and kids are expected to attend.

To register, or for more information please visit Tri-Valley Turkey Burn and its Facebook page. Walk-ins are also welcome. Participants are asked to bring canned and non-perishable food items that will be collected by volunteers.

Donations will support Pleasanton North Rotary’s international student exchange program, local student participation in District 5170 Rotary’s annual Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) summer camp, academics scholarships, Rotary’s annual high school student speech contest, and student of the month recognition awards.

About Pleasanton North Rotary

Affiliated with Rotary International, Pleasanton North Rotary is a volunteer community service organization dedicated to meeting the social needs of the Tri-Valley and advancements in health, education and economic development around the world. The club meets weekly on Fridays, 12:15 pm, at Handles (855 Main St., Pleasanton). Membership inquiries are welcomed.