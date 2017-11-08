They grow up SO fast!

My step-daughter turned 18!! HOLY COW! What happened to my little girl??? I remember my wife putting her hand on her head a few years ago and saying, “no more growing”, LOL. Well, that didn’t work. In all seriousness I am SO proud of her. She has grown in to an AMAZING young lady. My wife did the cake from scratch. Amy said it was so cute she didn’t want to cut into it! This was her reaction to my little surprise. I think she likes it! 😉

Happy 18 to my sweet Amy! I love you.

How do you handle big milestones with your kids? Would love to get your incites!

–Mark Davis