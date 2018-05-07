The First Tee is an international youth development organization using the game of golf and its inherent values to teach young people life skills and healthy habits. The First Tee of the Tri-Valley is the local chapter for Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin, San Ramon and Fremont, hosting programs at golf facilities, elementary schools, and public parks. Many of our programs are offered free of charge to participant families that need financial assistance.

Your support will allow our organization to maximize the number of young people from disadvantaged families and circumstances that can benefit from our character educating programs and opportunities. Anything that you are able to provide will be an important step to allow us to continue to be a positive influence in the community, promoting not only golf but the life skills, healthy habits, and core values that are at the core of The First Tee curriculum.

Thursday, May 17, 2018 – 5:00 Cocktails | 6:10 Dinner | 7:10 Auction

Steak Dinner | Music & Dancing | Auction

Table Sponsorshi ps – $2,000 (Seats 10)

Individual Tickets – $200

Couple Ticket – $400