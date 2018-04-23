The Grand Foundation, a community-based non-profit organization that supports cultural arts programs and entertainment at Tracy’s Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, today introduced six Tracy residents who are kicking off their fundraising efforts for their chosen charities as well as the Grand Foundation.

All of these efforts lead up to the entertaining Dancing with the Tracy Stars event on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

The Fifth Annual Dancing with the Tracy Stars is an event unique to the Tracy community and is the Grand Foundation’s main fundraising event of the year. Starting today, the six-community member contestants named will begin raising money for their respective charities leading up to the May 5 “Grand” finale event.

A week prior to the event, the six community members are paired up with professional ballroom dancers to learn a ballroom dance routine they will perform on May 5 during the Dancing with the Tracy Stars at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts. Similar to the popular TV show, entertaining video highlights of the contestants and their practice sessions will be featured, and judges will share their light and comical feedback about each of the dance routines. As part of this spectacular night, the professional ballroom dancers will also perform for the audience.

Contestants and Their Charities

–Interim City Manager and Fire Chief, Randy Bradley, Charity: Tracy Fire Fighter’s Charity

–Local Business Owner of Hector John Cosmetics, Hector John Cardoza, Charity: GWFC Tracy Women’s Club

–Local Business Owner of Town & Country Café, Claudia Nicolaou, Charity: Night to Shine event-a Tim Tebow Foundation

–Founder Tracy United to Make A Difference, Brian Pekari, Charity: Tracy Crime Stoppers and San Joaquin County Family Justice Center

–First Lady of Tracy and Leader of Banta Four H, Karen Rickman, Charity: Future Farmers of America (FFA) for Tracy and West High Schools

–Chief Executive Officer Tracy Chamber Foundation, Sofia Valenzuela, Charity: Tracy Hispanic Business Group and Hire Me First Scholarship Programs owners both personally and professionally so this will be really fun competing against them while supporting two foundations that are close to my heart, The Grand Foundation and the Night to Shine event, a Tim Tebow Foundation. This event gives individuals with special needs a prom held on the same night all over the world annually!!! I am super excited to be part of this year’s dance team and I hope our Tracy residents come out to see all of us perform on May 5th!”

About the Grand Foundation

The Grand Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, serves to enrich the community life of Tracy residents by promoting awareness of the arts. The Foundation raises money to support art and entertainment programs at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in downtown Tracy. Foundation underwriting goes to art classes and workshops in dance, music, drama, and visual arts. Foundation funding also makes it possible to provide a stage and an art gallery that showcase the work of nationally recognized performing and visual artists as well as community-based performers and artists. In acting as a voice for Tracy residents, the Foundation advises about programs the community wants at the Grand Theatre based on direct feedback from them. Finally, the Grand Foundation maintains a membership program designed to get residents involved and participating in Grand Theatre events, while supporting the cause with their contribution.

If you are interested in supporting arts and artists in our community, please contact Grand Foundation Executive Director Valerie Umana at (209) 835-3900 or valerie@grandfoundation.org.