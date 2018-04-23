The 9th Annual BikeSL

The BikeSL (Bike San Leandro) will take place on Sunday, May 6th from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Currently, in its ninth year, BikeSL has over 150 bicycle riders make the family trek to the San Leandro Marina and back or the advanced trek to Lake Chabot and back.

Registration starts at 9:00 am for all. The advanced bike ride thru Lake Chabot will leave at 9:30 am and the Police escorted family bike ride to the San Leandro Marina and back will leave at 10:30 am. The event co-sponsored by the San Leandro Downtown Association and the San Leandro Police Department will be a family-friendly bike ride thru the streets of San Leandro with a police escort and will terminate with a free lunch. This year’s event will start and end at Casa Peralta at 384 Estudillo Avenue. Each rider will receive a free raffle ticket to win a beach cruiser bicycle and the first 75 riders will receive a free ticket for lunch that will be served at the conclusion of the ride. Additional food tickets will be on sale for $5 while supplies last. Extra bicycle raffle tickets will be $2.

The San Leandro Downtown Association is a group of businesses that volunteer their time on producing fun, free family-friendly events in downtown San Leandro. More information can be found at www.sanleandrodowntownassociation.com