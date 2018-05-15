The 8th Annual Kid’s ART Extravaganza will be showcasing the creativity of Tracy Youth.

This multifaceted event includes a fundraising component for the Animal Rescue of Tracy (ART) and kid’s art contest for grades K-8 generously sponsored by local veterinarian offices. Winners are to be announced at the Kid’s ART Extravaganza on June 3, 2018, 1:00 pm-4:00 pm at the West Valley Mall next to the Rescue. This is a huge community outreach and draws in over 350 attendees.

The free festivities include:

Food stations

Interactive shows

Character appearances

Raffle tickets available to purchase

Hourly silent auctions

$5 Fun Cards – face painting, balloons, and games

100% of the proceeds go towards care for homeless and adoptable cats and dogs as they wait for their forever homes.

US House of Representatives and Tracy City Council Members, including Mayor Rickman and Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas, plan to attend our Opening Ceremony.

