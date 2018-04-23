The 26th annual Livermore Duck Races is scheduled for Saturday, May 5 2018, on the Arroyo Mocho at Livermore’s Robertson Park; 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. near the rodeo grounds. The Granada High School swimming pool will be an alternate location if creek water at the park is undesirable. Race times will then be 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

This is a fundraiser for Livermore schools and local non-profits groups. Cash prizes will be given out to lucky duck sponsors. Tickets will be available at the event.

There will be Little Duckie Races for kids 12 years and younger. Their races are free with a parent present and present for all participants.

If the event is held at the swimming pool, the Little Duckie Races would be canceled.

Granada High swimmers will be helping with the flotation of the ducks in the pool and then dive for the lucky winners. Boy Scouts from Troop 942 will then help net and bag the plastic ducks.

The races are presented by the Livermore Lioness Club and the Livermore Y’s Men Club. Each duck will have a number attached and assigned to the number on an entry form. The winning duck entries eligible for cash prizes will be announced at the conclusion of each race. Individuals who submitted the winning entries are not required to be present. They will be notified by phone.

For more information, call Betty Harvey (925) 449-1315 or (925) 321-1123. Tickets printed by Camino Press are five dollars per entry and available from Livermore school PTAs or write to Livermore Duck Races, P.O. Box 48, Livermore, CA 94551.